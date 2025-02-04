DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
Welcome to The Weed – Powered by 818 Brands! Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., we offer unbeatable deals: 45% off house brands and 40% off name brands for first-time guests, plus 25% off daily for returning customers. Enjoy an extra 10% off during happy hour, or if you’re a senior, veteran, or industry professional with ID. Stop by today for premium cannabis and great savings!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
11557 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California 91604, CA
License C10-0000288-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 8am PT
Photos of 818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
Promotions at 818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
Updates from 818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
0 Reviews of 818 Brands Dispensary - Studio City
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.