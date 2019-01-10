Follow
Pickup available
A Greener Today - Bothell
Pickup available
(425) 419-4161
Phat Cultivar Tuesday
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 25% on all House Of Cultivar weed & oil. ~Save 15% on all Phat Panda & Dabstract weed, oil & carts.
Tuesdays ONLY
Equinox Dabs-Day (Wednesday)
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Equinox weed. ~Save 15% on all oil (Including carts).
Wednesdays ONLY
Dank Czar & Omega Friday
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Dank Czar & Omega weed & oil. ~Save 20% when you spend $100 or more.
Friday ONLY
Saturday Herbal Tech
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Herbal Tech weed & oil. ~Save 15% on all oil including carts.
Saturday ONLY
Rocket Tasty Thursday
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Rocket weed, oil & carts. ~Save 15% on all edibles, drinks & topicals.
Thursdays ONLY
20% Off New Customers
Valid 4/14/2019 – 12/21/2021
All Customers get 20% when the sign up on our loyalty system.
cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.
25% OFF Loyalty Reward
Valid 11/23/2018 – 1/1/2022
Get 25% OFF after 10 visits!
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Price Match Guarantee
Valid 4/1/2018 – 4/1/2020
Price match must be exact same item.
Cannot violate LCB rules with price match.
Monday Mt. Baker Homegrown & Munchie DEALS!
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Mt. Baker weed. ~Save 15% on the entire store.
Mondays ONLY
Sundays "Get Lifted"
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
~Save 20% on all Lifted weed & oil. ~Save 15% on all oil & cartridges.
Sundays ONLY