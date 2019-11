VanessaV13 on March 19, 2019

At first glance, I wasn't expecting what I found inside..... Very clean, bright and organized store! I've been shopping across from this store for years, and after my first visit here.... I WILL NEVER GO BACK. All the employee's I've met are very friendly and have tried almost everything. Greener Today has me now, they carry some of the best weed i've had in years and always have discounts going on. With my first visit I got a coupon I can use at any time. For cartridges, they accept returns!