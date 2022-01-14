Shop by category
About this dispensary
A to Z
We are the best cannabis delivery in Los Angeles. We are proud to delivery to medical and recreational customers in North Hollywood, Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Sylmar, San Fernando, Arleta, Panorama City, Van Nuys, Pacoima, Burbank, Toluca Lake, Magnolia Park, Valley Glen, Sun Vally, and Hansen Hills. We are excited to carry the best products from Stiiizy, Rove, Raw Garden, Alien Labs, Marmas, Hi Burst, Pacific Stone, Glass House Farms, Select, Jungle Boys, Cookies, Terp Stix, Luchador, Seven Leaves and Dreamt.