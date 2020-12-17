Abide Napa: Located in the heart of downtown Napa, Abide passionately provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere and expert customer service to address your cannabis needs, with an emphasis on on relief and education. Our Mission: When it comes to products and strains, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Our mission is simple: provide our patients with the highest quality cannabis products, at a fair price, from a compassionate, professional, knowledgeable staff. With our understanding of cannabis’ medical properties, terroir variations, and terpenes in our strains, we are your Napa cannabis sommeliers. Our Story: Four men, different journeys, on the same path, trusting in a single plant to heal a nation. After successfully carving their own paths through the cannabis industry, Amos, Jerred, Micah, & Ty came together to combine their years of experience and knowledge to create Abide, a premier upscale dispensary here in Napa. Growing up in the world famous wine & agricultural counties of northern California, the partners know what it takes to deliver the culture and products that a true cannabis connoisseur has grown to love. The combination of a comprehensive customer service team, clean environment, and quality products provides consumers with a new look into the developing medical cannabis market of the Napa valley. We hope you’ll come visit us at Abide: the perfect location to pair your wine, culinary, and cannabis experience in the heart of the Napa valley.