Awesome...hadnt seen that through Leafly. Thank you for responding so quickly.
Quality of product is a hit or miss. Sometimes you'll get flower that was harvested in August and its dry and super harsh. Other times you'll get stuff that is fire. Just depends. Sometimes you'll get flower that is mostly stem, sometimes it's all bud. Definitely not consistent. Regarding service. Love the security guard that's always there. Greets you with a smile every time and truly feels like he enjoys his job. There is one woman who works ar the front window and has been there almost every time I come in that is not helpful, won't look at you, won't smile, rolls her eyes. BUT everyone in the back has always been wonderful, so helpful and so informative. Atmosphere is what you would expect, perfectly okay. Clean. Not all white. Comfortable seating.
Went out of their way to make sure I got what I needed because I was out of town with them offering the FLO strain on sale that day at $200 an ounce and with one of there discount I was approved for makes Lowe's price I've seen online at Leafly and weed map in NWA thanks I'll be back
Excellent customer service!
Great products and staff.
I’ve now been here two times. The first being my first purchase of medical mj. My first impression was fantastic, starting with the Officer at the door. He is welcoming and helpful while being very professional. The store itself is professional looking, clean, and inviting. The merchandise is presented in a way which makes it easy to understand. The employees are well groomed and the company clothes they wear are very professional. Best of all, they’re helpful.
I ordered on line and it was so easy and the OG Kush is sooo good. I 💜 Acanza!
Now that they have online ordering it's the best thing in NWA.
Just gotta love Acanza. Well worth the trip from Bentonville. The quality and prices are great and the people might be even better.
The first few times I was there I was glad about the available strains, but the information about the edibles was vague. I went this past week and was helped by Madeleine and she was EXTREMELY knowledgeable and helpful. She told me what strain was in the edibles—everyone else just said “it’s a hybrid” and she told me why the Natural State ones were preferable based on the extraction process that keeps more of the kinds of THC intact. The other people that helped me just said “they’re better” with no actual explanation. I’d love to see many many more kinds of edibles because that’s my preferred way to consume things.