jessiexxx on November 21, 2019

Quality of product is a hit or miss. Sometimes you'll get flower that was harvested in August and its dry and super harsh. Other times you'll get stuff that is fire. Just depends. Sometimes you'll get flower that is mostly stem, sometimes it's all bud. Definitely not consistent. Regarding service. Love the security guard that's always there. Greets you with a smile every time and truly feels like he enjoys his job. There is one woman who works ar the front window and has been there almost every time I come in that is not helpful, won't look at you, won't smile, rolls her eyes. BUT everyone in the back has always been wonderful, so helpful and so informative. Atmosphere is what you would expect, perfectly okay. Clean. Not all white. Comfortable seating.