Acres Cannabis by Curaleaf (MED)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Acres Cannabis by Curaleaf (MED)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
2320 Western Ave, Las Vegas, NV
License 04624179906329237338
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
7am-3am
7am-3am
7am-3am
7am-3am
7am-3am
7am-3am
7am-3am