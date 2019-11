FungusAmongus on February 3, 2018

Pre-packed 8ths make on ounce come up short by more than a gram. An hour drive for a specific strain for it to come up short and it was ordered online ahead of time. I struggle to think of any other place that this would happen. Every time I get a pound of beef, I get home and it is slightly over, not under. A gallon of gas is just that and nothing less.