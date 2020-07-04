146 products
BoGo 50% Off
Valid 4/7/2020 – 5/2/2020
Stop into AK JOINT and get Buy One Get One 50% off Baked Alaska Chocolate Chip cookies and SnickerDoodles!
While Supplies Lasts Limit 5,600 mg per customer
All Products
Pineapple Chunk
from Arctic Farm LLC
23.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bogeyman *4.07% TERPS*
from Voodoo Cannabis
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bogeyman
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough **1.58% TERPS**
from Voodoo Cannabis Company
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poison Pineapple **2.45% TERPS**
from Voodoo Cannabis
24.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Pineapple
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Alaskan Blooms
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cupcake
from Green Go
37.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Cupcake
Strain
$221 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk *2.67% TERPS*
from Voodoo Cannabis Co
24.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Chunk
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Break
from Guest Services
18.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Break
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Pebbles
from Green Go
33.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Pebbles
Strain
$221 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clem Doc
from Alaskan Blooms
16.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Clem Doc
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Smile
from VanGreen's
25.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Smile
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Syrup
from AK Kush
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Syrup
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from VanGreen's
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Arctic Farms
22.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Zkittles *0.79 TERPS*
from Guest Services
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Zkittles
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderline Extreme **2.11% TERPS**
from Voodoo Cannabis Company
18.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Borderline Extreme
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal OG
from GreenGo
22.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Og
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Green Go
35.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$221 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines
from Alaska Cannabis Cultivators
23.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Frozen Tangerines
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Haze Terp Sugar *2.37% Terps*
from Fireweed Extracts
70.01%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Silver Haze
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Funky Monkey Terp Sugar *2.78% Terp Sugar*
from Fireweed Extracts
77.77%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Funky Monkey
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Lost at Sea crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
72.95%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lost at Sea
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Sweet Bo crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
72.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Bo
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Jane Doe crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
74.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Jane Doe
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Solstice Moon Shatter *7.83% TERPS*
from Fireweed Extracts
66.84%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Solstice Moon
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Terp Sugar **3.01% TERPS*
from Fireweed Extracts
75.15%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Hash Rosin *5.06% TERPS*
from Cold Creek Extracts
65.72%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch pull-n-snap shatter *1.9% TERPS*
from Cold Creek Extracts
65.06%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Jack's Queen Sugar Wax
from Babylon Company
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack's Queen
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Green Thumb Sugar Wax
from Babylon Company
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Thumb
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Blackwater Terp Sugar *2.69% Terps*
from Fireweed Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
MAC - Crumble
from Northwest Concentrates
81%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Lemon Ice Pucker - Crumble
from Northwest Concentrates
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Ice Pucker
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
MAC Loud Resin
from Refine Alaska
71.37%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Loud Resin - Blue Dream
from Refine Alaska
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
"Original" Distillate Refill
from Refine Alaska
97.6%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Original
Strain
$1001 g
In-store only
RAD Tanker, Activated Distillate syringe
from Refine Alaska
82.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Gorilla
Strain
$1001 g
In-store only
Loud Resin - GMO
from Refine Alaska
70%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk FEEHO
from Cold Creek Extracts
74.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Chunk
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Loud Resin - Dream Dump
from Refine Alaska
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Dump
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
