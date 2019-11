AnonymousBurner on September 17, 2019

Went in not having my mind set on purchasing anything in particular but some good nug. Saw they were having specials that were conveniently prepackaged so you were unable to see the product. Got home and saw that the OG Kush was terribly light burned and unpalatable. Called just to let them know and they already knew. Pretty shady transaction to say the least. Threw their stuff in the garb and went to Great Northern. Won’t consider Ak joint again.