Bullzeye on June 4, 2018

Don’t complain, just don’t return. If you complain about any issue you will get a hassle to get it corrected or just get asked not to shop there. Flower is good, concentrates over-priced. Issues have come up from Mis-labeling, incorrect product and/or pricing while paying, or not fully trained budtenders. Staff service has declined since they opened. According to the owner they welcome local law enforcement in their shop and have called them for assistance, causing them to be inside the store on occasion. While it’s legal, there really is no reason for a uniformed officer to be inside the store — it creates an uncomfortable atmosphere. Oh, yah and forget the fact that I used to go here daily, sometimes 3-4 times a day and spend well over $10,000 since opening, only to be treated like this as a loyalty reward.