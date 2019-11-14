Follow
Alaskan Leaf
907-770-0262
35 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
All Products
Ninja OG
from Unknown Brand
20.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Live Long and Prosper
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Moose and Lobsta
from Unknown Brand
20.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Moose and Lobsta
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Smile
from Unknown Brand
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Smile
from Unknown Brand
22.41%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles
from Unknown Brand
19.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mary Jane
from Unknown Brand
16.14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
El Capitan
from Unknown Brand
17.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Deep Sleep
from Unknown Brand
12.43%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Deep Sleep
Strain
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
18.49%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Skunk
from Unknown Brand
9.48%
THC
14.06%
CBD
Pineapple Skunk
Strain
$201 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
17.79%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Popcorn Buds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ambalance (Trim)
from Unknown Brand
17.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$85½ oz
In-store only
AK Gorilla
from Alaskan Leaf
20.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Musher's Dream Kief
from Unknown Brand
40.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express Full Spectrum CO2 Disposable Pen .3g
from Unknown Brand
26.89%
THC
26.99%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
Frosted Cookies Sauce
from Unknown Brand
36.33%
THC
35.72%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Royal Gorilla Sauce
from Unknown Brand
54.64%
THC
0.45%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Bubble Gum (Decarboxylated) Klick
from Unknown Brand
54.69%
THC
2.76%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$981 g
In-store only
Chemdawg Wax
from Unknown Brand
64.16%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
Chemdawg Shatter
from Unknown Brand
67.97%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
Durban Poison Wax
from Unknown Brand
65.45%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
GG4 f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4 (Shatter)
from Unknown Brand
66.82%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Golden Lemons CBD Full Spectrum CannaCaps
from Unknown Brand
2.3mg
THC
46mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Cannacaps
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$255 0
In-store only
Soda
from Unknown Brand
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$2020 mg
In-store only
Northern Delights Glacier Gummies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3450 mg
In-store only
Hashade
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3050 mg
In-store only
Leaf Chews
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$88 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Canamo Capsules
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$2050 mg
In-store only
Preroll- Four Pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 G
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll - Two Pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
1/2g Prerolls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61/2 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Pennywise CBD
from Unknown Brand
10.19%
THC
5.08%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$81/2 G
+1 more size
In-store only