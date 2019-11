Akmojo on February 1, 2019

Infected Cookie Jar clone as of 1/19.... I recently purchased a clone from them, after 2 weeks of veg it started developing white mold on it’s leaves which has now infected several other plants... I have NEVER had ANY issues in my garden !!! Now I hope I can treat my garden before this becomes worse... I emailed them and they have not replied... what scum bag customer service !!!!