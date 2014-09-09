Whonkco
My first time here, drove 35 miles and it is Wonderful, they treat you like family
4.6
6 reviews
I love this place. The staff is always so kind and always very outgoing. I love how I feel like part of the family when I walk in. I know I can ask them anything about anything and they'll do there best to help me out. They are always super patient with me which I love. And their employees always have great recommendations. Definitely one of the best in the area!
Good meds and good vibe
good spot. lots of selection, full range of flower options and donations.
My first choice go to dispensary in EDC. Wide variety of great quality buds, continually changing menu but hardly ever (once temporarily out of GDP this summer-wasn't hard to find a stand in) out of the backbone standards. Aneka, C., P., and some of the crew will set you straight to aid in what ails you. Always free with the advice, and a generous supporter and helper to the community, this shop should be the poster child on how a dispensary can co-exist and benefit the community. One less star for pricing as it's often cheaper down the road, but for all the amenities, goodness, and varieties All Natural provides I'm willing to fork over $ 5 more for an eighth etc. Plus they offer a dozen or more fair priced pre-rolls if you're feeling lazy ass and want to quickly try a new strain. If you go, check out a new favorite: Ripped Bubba. A great daytime alternative to Green Crack lovers with the same euphoria and energy with an Indica kick to fade my back pain to black. By Triumph Train Wreck 11/22/2014.
Great dispensary great service and they are very generous