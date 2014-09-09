HighSierraGuy on November 23, 2014

My first choice go to dispensary in EDC. Wide variety of great quality buds, continually changing menu but hardly ever (once temporarily out of GDP this summer-wasn't hard to find a stand in) out of the backbone standards. Aneka, C., P., and some of the crew will set you straight to aid in what ails you. Always free with the advice, and a generous supporter and helper to the community, this shop should be the poster child on how a dispensary can co-exist and benefit the community. One less star for pricing as it's often cheaper down the road, but for all the amenities, goodness, and varieties All Natural provides I'm willing to fork over $ 5 more for an eighth etc. Plus they offer a dozen or more fair priced pre-rolls if you're feeling lazy ass and want to quickly try a new strain. If you go, check out a new favorite: Ripped Bubba. A great daytime alternative to Green Crack lovers with the same euphoria and energy with an Indica kick to fade my back pain to black. By Triumph Train Wreck 11/22/2014.