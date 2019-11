derbergenmann on March 3, 2019

Loved it. Got off the bus at the stop right in front, walked through some snow to the parking lot, then was in and out with enough time to catch the very next bus. I loved the ATM being right beside the line. I loved the selection. I just wish the budtender had known a bit more about medicine and medical uses but hey, she did a good job! All in all, this place is awesome