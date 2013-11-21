cascri8150 on December 15, 2018

Great bud selection at a good price, especially if you are a local. You can score good quality wax/shatter for 20 out the door and it’s not that yucky green dragon color. Where else can you find it this cheap for such good quality in this town you may ask? The answer is nowhere, not even with a med card. Live resin is regularly 30 out the door for locals; again you can not find it this cheap anywhere else. Their bud is actually good quality, is hand trimmed, and really does the job of getting you high, unlike other local shops (except Delilah) who sell machine trimmed leafy weed that smells like hay and certainly doesn’t do the job. I have not bought anything from this place that I thought was sub-par and I grew my own weed for a decade before having to stop due to this lovely town’s landlords, so yea I might know a thing or two about quality. Would recommend to everybody.