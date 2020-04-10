322 products
US VETERANS DISCOUNT
Valid 9/9/2019
15% off to all US VETERANS
All Products
Funk
from Gorilla Gardens
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Funk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Goo-La-La
from Royalty Strainz
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Goo-La-La
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Thin Mint
from Jive Cannabis Co.
24.44%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
True OG
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Sweet Sweet Bulk
from Gorilla Gardens
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Sweet
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Skywalker OG
from Heart & Soil
18%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Grease Monkey
from Red River Pharms
21.22%
THC
1.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
AK-48
from Gorilla Gardens
27%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-48
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Green Crack
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Gorilla Gardens
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Mango Kush
from Gorilla Gardens
23.4%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Strawberries & Cream
from Red River Pharms
26.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberries & Cream
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Plum Delight
from Gorilla Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Plum Delight
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Grandpa`s Breath
from Jive Cannabis Co.
22.06%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Grandpas Breath
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Kush Breath
from FlavesOKC
22%
THC
0.2%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Ghost OG
from FlavesOKC
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Lucky Charms
from FlavesOKC
23%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sunshine Lime #3
from Jive Cannabis Co.
22%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sunshine Lime
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Train Wreck
from Gorilla Gardens
20%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Jungle Cake
from FlavesOKC
20.88%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Strawberry Glue
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Strawberry Glue
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Tangcicle
from Gorilla Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Platinum North Cake OG
from FlavesOKC
26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Platinum North Cake OG
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Gorilla Gardens
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Chem Dawg North
from Gorilla Gardens
19.88%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Chemdawg North
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Dream
from FlavesOKC
16.57%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
OZ Kush
from Jive Cannabis Co.
22%
THC
1%
CBD
OZ Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
OG Kush
from Gorilla Gardens
22%
THC
0.3%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Lemon Skunk Bulk
from Gorilla Gardens
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Purple Urkle
from CLS Grow
23.6%
THC
0.76%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Maui Wowie
from CSL Grow
18.38%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Cookies & Glue
from Gorilla Gardens
21.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Cookies & Glue
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Strawnana
from Gorilla Gardens
22.43%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sugar Mill
from Gorilla Gardens
24%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sugar Mill
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sunshine Lime #1
from Jive Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Sunshine Lime
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Purple Punch Bulk
from Ground Zero Buds
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Gelato Bulk
from Jive Cannabis Co.
23.06%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Lemonade Bulk
from Jive Cannabis Co.
21.97%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
