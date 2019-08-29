AndreaKline15
Love this place! Jeff was so helpful and I can’t stop eating the peanut butter!!
4.9
10 reviews
Very clean. Very friendly, very helpful and the bud tastes amazing!!!
You are amazing, Thank you so much for the review! Greatly Appreciate our Customers!
Loved this store 👌🏻
We are so happy you fell this way, come back anytime! Thank You!!
Great staff and knowledgeable about their products. They have a great selection of top shelf flower. Their Lemonade and Purple Punch strains are definitely something worth looking into. Carts, wax, or edibles? They have it all and it’s the best in town.
Thank you so much, we strive to provide the best!
Best flower & best deals in town! Love the staff!!!
Thank you so much, we loving providing the best for our patients!
The friendly/helpful staff!
Thank you for your review!
Great atmosphere, awesome customer service, knowledgeable staff!! This will be my go to place for sure!
Thank You so much! We are very happy to provide our customers with the best!
thoroughly impressed all the way around!!!
Thank you very much! We really appreciate it!
Great place, I felt at home
Thank you! We`re glad you feel that way! Happy to be here for you!
Location is nearby where I live which is convenient and the staff are super nice.
Glad we are a convenient location for you, and thank you for the nice words!!