Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Munchie Monday-10% off Edibles
Topical Tuesday-10% off Topicals
Wednesday-
Thinking of you Thursday-A new deal every week on this day
Flower Friday-10% off all Flower
Shatter Saturday-10% off all Concentrates