Alternative Releaf - Polson
Alternative ReLeaf was started with $3,000 and an unparalleled drive to succeed. With over 60 years of cannabis experience on our team, we are dedicated to the basics – hand-watered, hand-fed, and always pesticide-free. From our grow and manufacturing facilities nestled in the Cabinet Mountains to our focus on dispensary storefronts in small, rural communities – we are small-town grown.
102 Rufus Ln, Polson, MT
License D-100101-003
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 7:45pm
tuesday
9am - 7:45pm
wednesday
9am - 7:45pm
thursday
9am - 7:45pm
friday
9am - 7:45pm
saturday
9am - 7:45pm
4 Reviews of Alternative Releaf - Polson
f........5
April 13, 2023
Best place for bud in town!
s........9
April 8, 2023
Everybody is very helpful, friendly, and patient. I always like to ask alot of questions and they're very knowledgeable about everything I ask about the products. Love how you can smell the product and see it. its not prepackaged so you can buy as much as you want.
J........1
March 31, 2023
Budtenders are awesome. Store looks amazing, love the wildlife. Thanks Josh
c........0
March 31, 2023
beautiful shop amazing customer service and best product around