inexplicata on May 31, 2019

Tim was my budtender when I dropped into Alternative Remedies last week, and of course my stoner-ass is just getting around to writing the review... There are a few things I would like to mention about Tim and my experiences at Alternative Remedies: 1) This neighborhood dispensary has a calm, clean and cozy environment, with lots of educational posters and various helpful informational handouts to provide context for #2. 2) All the budtenders that have helped me with my purchases have been delightfully and scientifically informative, without seeming condescending or overly “bro”-y. As someone who has been to many dispensaries in many states, I have encountered a lot of different types of budtenders, but the ones at Alternative Remedies have left one of the best impressions by providing scientific, thorough and relevant information to my shopping experience. For example, I mentioned that one strain Tim presenter to me smelled like mango! And he got this bright-eyed look and told me all about the terpene “myrcene” that is found in high quantities in mangos (and hops), and of course, certain strains of cannabis. I love shit like this, and sure enough, there was a poster behind me that had even more information about terpenes that I was invited to take a picture of. 3) The products I have purchased have been of excellent quality for the price. Lately, Oregon is notorious for its affordable cannabis, and I have noticed that you often get what you pay for when it comes to “cheap” ounces. Alternative Remedies’ “cheap ounces” are, by far, of superior quality! I was pleased to hear that Tim would let me mix and match strains as well, which seems to be an increasingly rare option when it comes to purchasing flower from dispensaries. 4) I have gotten free shit more than once for asking questions and just being generally observant. This is not a tourist’s dispensary and feels like visiting a better-equipped version of your old weed dealer, so relationships matter. They are generous and true weed aficionados at Alternative Remedies, and for that reason I felt compelled to actually write a review! Thanks again <3