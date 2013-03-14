Kitkat051177
I like that its right down the street so i can walk. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and friendly. Keep up the good work.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I like that its right down the street so i can walk. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and friendly. Keep up the good work.
really cool natural and affordable place to get marijuania. Josh helped me out allot and they know there stuff! great spot
I love this place, it's small, and quaint, and I got more information in the ten minutes I was there than any of the other places combined! The staff are extremely friendly and helpful. This is my new go to for my business, and a laugh or two. Thank you for the great information. Eva
Hi Eva, We look forward to seeing you again real soon! We are so glad to be your new home shop!
Brian & Joshua were awesome! They definitely know what they are talking about and their quality is outstanding for the price!
We teach all of our budtenders about the qualities of cannabis and how to personalize each customers experience! Thank you!
Tim was my budtender when I dropped into Alternative Remedies last week, and of course my stoner-ass is just getting around to writing the review... There are a few things I would like to mention about Tim and my experiences at Alternative Remedies: 1) This neighborhood dispensary has a calm, clean and cozy environment, with lots of educational posters and various helpful informational handouts to provide context for #2. 2) All the budtenders that have helped me with my purchases have been delightfully and scientifically informative, without seeming condescending or overly “bro”-y. As someone who has been to many dispensaries in many states, I have encountered a lot of different types of budtenders, but the ones at Alternative Remedies have left one of the best impressions by providing scientific, thorough and relevant information to my shopping experience. For example, I mentioned that one strain Tim presenter to me smelled like mango! And he got this bright-eyed look and told me all about the terpene “myrcene” that is found in high quantities in mangos (and hops), and of course, certain strains of cannabis. I love shit like this, and sure enough, there was a poster behind me that had even more information about terpenes that I was invited to take a picture of. 3) The products I have purchased have been of excellent quality for the price. Lately, Oregon is notorious for its affordable cannabis, and I have noticed that you often get what you pay for when it comes to “cheap” ounces. Alternative Remedies’ “cheap ounces” are, by far, of superior quality! I was pleased to hear that Tim would let me mix and match strains as well, which seems to be an increasingly rare option when it comes to purchasing flower from dispensaries. 4) I have gotten free shit more than once for asking questions and just being generally observant. This is not a tourist’s dispensary and feels like visiting a better-equipped version of your old weed dealer, so relationships matter. They are generous and true weed aficionados at Alternative Remedies, and for that reason I felt compelled to actually write a review! Thanks again <3
Thank you so much for your wonderfully in-depth review! Please come by again, soon!
Usually an excellent shop and it is so please don’t get this review confused, but unfortunately poor customer service can collapse the entire experience and make it extremely uncomfortable and questionable on whether I return or not - the employees name is Brant or Brent or something. First poor experience I’ve had unfortunately... The long haired gentleman who’s name starts with a J is excellent, the guy who wears glasses is also very nice and the girl is exceptionally attentive and sweet as well, this was a shocking experience, really kind of a bummer. You guys carry the products I love and are excellent so I guess I just need to avoid this one employee. Much love to you guys, have a great day
Always beautiful flower and top notch concentrates. They have the best quality solventless live resins and bubble hash, and also list terpene profiles along with the strains on the menu for easy reference.
Thank you for your review! We are constantly adding new Live Resin, as well as hash rosin! We appreciate the time you took to review our store!
Love prices. Atmosphere. Location.
Thanks for checking us out!
1st visited to check out their in-house flower & grabbed an ounce of The Nubia. Incredible quality for the cost of a great 2:1 CBD strain. They are a small shop but have a well-curated selection of many fine products. Their $4-tier is certainly the best quality I've found (grabbed 2 ounces of my personal favorite, Blue City Diesel & it's fantastic!). I appreciate their post-tax pricing & point-of-sale packaging very much. Great selection of products all-around & Josh is my preferred budtender @ my favorite local dispensary/grow operation! I now always hawk their page 1st before making any decisions on flower/cartridges. Keep up the great work & see you soon!
Thanks for the excellent review! Our Nubia is an in house favorite and an absolute gem, expect to see more of her on the shelf in about a month.
This dispensary doesn't wow you from the outside and it feels a little cramped inside, but they certainly deliver where it matters. I visited today and picked up a 1/2 ounce of their Purple Urkle, which was priced in the premium tier, for $102.00. This included the 15% discount that they have for that tier on Thursdays, but I was still completely blown away. Their premium tier is actually premium as well as I have not seen Purple Urkle flower this beautiful before. Completely covered in trichomes, gorgeous deep purple color, not too dry and smelled like heaven. I used to pay $115.00 for a 1/4 of premium flower at a dispensary I frequented in Beaverton so finding this dispensary was a great surprise. The budtender that helped me was very kind and respectful as well. Great flower, kind and helpful budtenders and amazing prices. 5-star dispensary all the way.
Thank you, we are blessed to have excellent minds curating the top shelf selection. Tuesday's are an even better day for the connoisseur with 20% off top shelf flower!