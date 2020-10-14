We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Alternative Therapies Group (ATG) (Salisbury - Medical)
Est. 2015. ATG Salem was the first legal cannabis dispensary to open on the East Coast. The Salisbury location opened in 2019, and remains committed to clean and legal cannabis on the New Hampshire border. Visit our website at www.atgma.org to order ahead.