Ziphis.420 on February 18, 2018

I went to Alternatives for the first time this weekend and I am impressed! They were doing a sale on Heavy Hitter Cartridges (Buy one, get one for a penny) which blew my mind; basically got $124 worth of oil for $62.01. Along with that, their prices on Edibles and flower is far better than what I'm used to at other Dispensaries; I got some Cavi Taffies and a bag of Korova mini-cookies to pair with my cartridges. The atmosphere is relaxed and homely, the customer service is intelligent and welcoming, the prices are reasonable, and the selection is relatively well-stocked considering their size. I feel better supporting these guys because it has a family-owned vibe, ((whereas other shops in Sonoma County make me feel like I'm at just another retail store such as Radioshack or CVS...)). For that and other reasons I'm giving Alternatives a 4.5/5!