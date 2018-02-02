lunamoore
The budtenders are always super friendly and helpful! This is my favorite dispensary in Santa Rosa and my friends all feel the same way :)
5.0
9 reviews
My favorite dispensary 💚 Good quality, selection and service and always offering a good deal on something. Delivery drivers are also friendly.
Have not gone into dispensary yet.
Love this place and everyone that works here. They have a great selection of flower and other stuff too. It’s pretty busy but the staff makes sure to help each patient with their individual needs.
Alternatives is AMAZING! They have High quality products, OUTSTANDING customer service, and informative staff. Coming form out of state and not knowing anything about this industry, you can feel overwhelmed. Carlos at Alternative was BEYOND professional and extremely helpful and incredibly sweet. he took his time explaining products to me which was helpful. All in all it was a GREAT visit and I would recommend this place not only to a friend but also my family!
Just went here for the first place after shopping around all weekend, this is one of the best places to shop can't say enough about the ppl there and the prices are best in town, Will deff coming back.
Wonderful to serve you! Look forward to your next trip to sunny northern California!
First visit to California and First dispensary visit- awesome, great prices,quality and selection.
I went to Alternatives for the first time this weekend and I am impressed! They were doing a sale on Heavy Hitter Cartridges (Buy one, get one for a penny) which blew my mind; basically got $124 worth of oil for $62.01. Along with that, their prices on Edibles and flower is far better than what I'm used to at other Dispensaries; I got some Cavi Taffies and a bag of Korova mini-cookies to pair with my cartridges. The atmosphere is relaxed and homely, the customer service is intelligent and welcoming, the prices are reasonable, and the selection is relatively well-stocked considering their size. I feel better supporting these guys because it has a family-owned vibe, ((whereas other shops in Sonoma County make me feel like I'm at just another retail store such as Radioshack or CVS...)). For that and other reasons I'm giving Alternatives a 4.5/5!
Thanks for your kind words and the smile you put on all our faces. Please come back soon!
I love that Alternatives has the feel of a small shop, with the selections of a large store. Great ambiance, selection and service!
Zen, we appreciate your thoughts and trust you loved the GSC and gummies. We look forward to hearing from you again. Take care.