2 for $50 on Kodo Cartridges
Kodo Extracts 500MG cartridges are available in 1:1 and a distillate option.
2 for $50, 4 for $100, up to 16 for $400
$99 oz Everyday!
$99 Oz everyday of the week.
Price does not include tax. No mix and match.
New lower pricing on flower!
All Altitude grown strains now $25 an Eighth, OZ $150
Price includes tax
$10 off any accessory over $25
Spend $25 and get $10 off any accessory in the store over $25. Bongs, Rigs, Grinders and more. Come in to any Altitude to take advantage of this great deal.
Minimum $25 purchase
Free joint for review and follow
Show us that you follow us on and left a review on Leafly for a free Joint.
$10 minium purchase
Happy Hour Specials
(Monday-Friday, 2pm - 4:20pm) 10%off your flower, Buy 2 and get the 3rd edible 50% off!
2pm to 4:20 pm, Monday through Friday