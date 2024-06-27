Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream
Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream
dispensary
Recreational

Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream

Carol Stream, IL
591.4 miles away
Loading...

About this dispensary

Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream

Change Your Altitude. Newcomers, those well-versed in cannabis, locals, and visitors to Carol Stream, IL and the surrounding areas are welcome to explore, elevate and enjoy a fresh, new, and exciting experience at Altius Dispensary. We are a modern recreational dispensary where acceptance, equity, and empathy are woven into the fabric of our service. Let us set you at ease, answer your questions and fulfill every expectation.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
506 Schmale Rd, Carol Stream, IL
Send a message
Call 8153473150
Visit website
License 284.000274
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm

Photos of Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream

Show all photos

Promotions at Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream