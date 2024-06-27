dispensary
Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream
Carol Stream, IL
Altius Dispensary - Carol Stream
Change Your Altitude. Newcomers, those well-versed in cannabis, locals, and visitors to Carol Stream, IL and the surrounding areas are welcome to explore, elevate and enjoy a fresh, new, and exciting experience at Altius Dispensary. We are a modern recreational dispensary where acceptance, equity, and empathy are woven into the fabric of our service. Let us set you at ease, answer your questions and fulfill every expectation.
506 Schmale Rd, Carol Stream, IL
License 284.000274
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
