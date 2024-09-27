Alto
Logo for Alto
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Alto

New York, NY
217.6 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
190 products | Last updated:

Shop ROVE at Alto

Sponsored by ROVE

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Alto

Now open! Come visit us at 110 Chambers Street. Alto TriBeCa is a majority women-owned and social justice-owned business licensed by New York State's Office of Cannabis Management under the CAURD program (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary). ALTO is Lower Manhattan’s 1st licensed dispensary.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
110 Chambers St., New York, NY
Send a message
Call 2129334737
Visit website
License OCM-CAURD-24-00129
ATMStorefrontRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm

Photos of Alto

Promotions at Alto

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Alto

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Alto

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.