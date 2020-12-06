This was the first time at this store and I was assisted by Dalin. I was looking for flower with THCV and came to this location as they carried a strain that contained it. Dalin was very knowledgeable about testing, strains, growing, genetics and propagation. I was very impressed with his depth of knowledge and his willingness to spend time with me and explain the types of testing done in WA state and what the results mean. He also gave me a website that offered in-depth information on different strains so that I can continue to broaden my depth of understanding on the medical uses of cannabis. This store is very lucky to have such a knowledgeable bud tender! I will definitely shop at this store again. Very pleasant and friendly staff. I would recommend this store for new users or those wanting to gain more information about cannabis.