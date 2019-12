anyusername on July 15, 2018

I visited here on 7/14/18 around 7:30 pm or so and had Marissa (spelling?) as my Tender of All Things Bud. I asked her myriads of questions only a knowledgeable bud tender would know. She answered them all and took TIME with me which some Dispensaries seem disinterested in doing. The atmosphere was clean and in a safe Denver location. I took advantage of their District Edibles sale to grab 4 boxes. I'll be back for their concentrate next time. Great people and a great dispensary.