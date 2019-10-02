MedicalRx on November 21, 2019

Ive made many trips into the store any they do not have anything close to what I need so I leave feeling like I wasted the trip. This time I called asking if they had a product, she said no.l I said may I ask what the closest you have in stock and she asked me to check the menu online, which I did before calling, she told me it was because of my apple product, I then looked it up on my samsung tablet which still shows nothing on the menu. I have interacted with this woman a few times and she always seems to make me feel like she has better things to do.