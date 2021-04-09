🍁🍁🍁Best, most and cheapest DABS😮‍💨

Valid 6/11/2021 - 12/31/2021

Come on down for more DABs then a Migos fan club block party. American Cannabis has the highest selection on concentrates with over 200 strains and dozens of brands. Our prices are consistently the best with Shatters, Crumbles, Moonrocks, Bubble Hash, Live Resins, Sugars, all starting at just $15 a gram OTD. Plus we have Diamonds starting at just $25 a gram OTD as well! Come see why when it comes to concentrates American Cannabis is the #1 spot in Oklahoma.