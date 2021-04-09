American Cannabis Company - Moore
Deals at American Cannabis Company - Moore
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Happy 4th everyone! We have Concentrates at up to 50% off our normal already low prices! Celebrate independence with dabs as low as 3.5 grams for $35. Get 3 oz of shake for $99! We also have $10 eigths of buds, $15 quarters of shake, 420mg nerd ropes just $20, plus we have the dankest nugs in town with a huge selection between $10-$35 an eigth with OZ discounts!!! Come check it out today don't miss out Deals end after July 4th.
Like Dabs? So do we! Thats why we are offering grams starting at only $15, Diamonds for just $25, and 7g baller jars for only $99 which is just $14.14/ Come enjoy the dank! Also remember with our 100% satisfaction guarantee you'll always get something you enjoy at a price you will LOVE!
Tons of great keify, nuggy, frosty, terpy shake OZs as low as 3/$99. We also have singles at $35, $40, and $50. Really great indoor DANK quality! We also have whole nug OZs starting at just $69. Everythings good quality. #Happysmoking from American Cannabis =)
Come on down for more DABs then a Migos fan club block party. American Cannabis has the highest selection on concentrates with over 200 strains and dozens of brands. Our prices are consistently the best with Shatters, Crumbles, Moonrocks, Bubble Hash, Live Resins, Sugars, all starting at just $15 a gram OTD. Plus we have Diamonds starting at just $25 a gram OTD as well! Come see why when it comes to concentrates American Cannabis is the #1 spot in Oklahoma.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.