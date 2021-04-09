🤯🔥Happy 4th Smokefest Specials🔥🤯

Valid 7/2/2021 - 7/4/2021

Happy 4th everyone! We have Concentrates at up to 50% off our normal already low prices! Celebrate independence with dabs as low as 3.5 grams for $35. Get 3 oz of shake for $99! We also have $10 eigths of buds, $15 quarters of shake, 420mg nerd ropes just $20, plus we have the dankest nugs in town with a huge selection between $10-$35 an eigth with OZ discounts!!! Come check it out today don't miss out Deals end after July 4th.