The budtenders were very helpful. The way this business provides an informational sheet about the terpenes is very helpful when selecting strains based upon terpene content. The symbols on the sheet correspond to the terpenes found in each product/strain. I have to admit I have always been a medical marijuana skeptic until I moved to Oklahoma. Now I am getting the benefits of marijuana the way a medical patient should. I had problems with medical marijuana in Colorado, including moldy flower. Now after visiting American Cannabis Company, I am super-glad that I moved to Oklahoma! Even the well-established "recreational" stores in Colorado do not provide this level of information about the products they sell.