Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 275
6600 S Western Ave, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK
License DAAA-VKAC-L5RL
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
10am-11:59pm
tuesday
10am-11:59pm
wednesday
10am-11:59pm
thursday
10am-11:59pm
friday
10am-11:59pm
saturday
10am-11:59pm
sunday
10am-11:59pm
j........a
September 22, 2022
The budtenders were very helpful. The way this business provides an informational sheet about the terpenes is very helpful when selecting strains based upon terpene content. The symbols on the sheet correspond to the terpenes found in each product/strain. I have to admit I have always been a medical marijuana skeptic until I moved to Oklahoma. Now I am getting the benefits of marijuana the way a medical patient should. I had problems with medical marijuana in Colorado, including moldy flower. Now after visiting American Cannabis Company, I am super-glad that I moved to Oklahoma! Even the well-established "recreational" stores in Colorado do not provide this level of information about the products they sell.
s........2
March 2, 2022
Yikes
K........4
July 19, 2020
My first time here was an awesome experience! I will definitely make the drive to come here again! Love the budtenders & the OTD prices!!!
T........4
July 5, 2020
I really liked the look and the girl who helped us named Holly. she was very informative, interested in chatting with us. and we got some good dab from them. we went on July 3rd around 5ish pm . Recommend and will be back next time in the city. holly(the girl with the moon phase tattoos on her shoulder:)