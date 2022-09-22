I used to work here, and while it had it’s bad moments, like any business, especially one that was working on building itself up, it was over all a great place to work. The management often got very stressed, and it ended up running down to the bud tenders, but part of being a family and a great employee, is doing what you can to alleviate stress all around. I had an amazing time there, the environment was one of the best I had ever worked, and I felt like I had a family there. Chris and Mel tried to treat everyone with respect and have a great time while keeping enough professionalism to do your job and do it correctly. They did their best to keep the environment as laid back and welcoming as could be expected from a professional business. They do their best to produce high quality products for their patients and do what they can, and hire compassionate bud tenders who do their job well. If you had any confrontation with them it was because you weren’t doing what you were supposed to do. If you ever felt uncomfortable they had an open door policy to come to them and let them know how you felt, and if it was something that could be fixed, they did their best to fix it. The company isn’t perfect, but no company is. But it was, and still is, one of my favorite places to have worked and I wouldn’t trade my experience I had there for anything.