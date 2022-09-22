32 Reviews of American Cannabis Company - OKC
j........a
September 22, 2022
The budtenders were very helpful. The way this business provides an informational sheet about the terpenes is very helpful when selecting strains based upon terpene content. The symbols on the sheet correspond to the terpenes found in each product/strain. I have to admit I have always been a medical marijuana skeptic until I moved to Oklahoma. Now I am getting the benefits of marijuana the way a medical patient should. I had problems with medical marijuana in Colorado, including moldy flower. Now after visiting American Cannabis Company, I am super-glad that I moved to Oklahoma! Even the well-established "recreational" stores in Colorado do not provide this level of information about the products they sell.
s........2
March 2, 2022
K........4
July 19, 2020
My first time here was an awesome experience! I will definitely make the drive to come here again! Love the budtenders & the OTD prices!!!
T........4
July 5, 2020
I really liked the look and the girl who helped us named Holly. she was very informative, interested in chatting with us. and we got some good dab from them. we went on July 3rd around 5ish pm . Recommend and will be back next time in the city. holly(the girl with the moon phase tattoos on her shoulder:)
S........d
June 23, 2020
I used to work here, and while it had it’s bad moments, like any business, especially one that was working on building itself up, it was over all a great place to work. The management often got very stressed, and it ended up running down to the bud tenders, but part of being a family and a great employee, is doing what you can to alleviate stress all around. I had an amazing time there, the environment was one of the best I had ever worked, and I felt like I had a family there. Chris and Mel tried to treat everyone with respect and have a great time while keeping enough professionalism to do your job and do it correctly. They did their best to keep the environment as laid back and welcoming as could be expected from a professional business. They do their best to produce high quality products for their patients and do what they can, and hire compassionate bud tenders who do their job well. If you had any confrontation with them it was because you weren’t doing what you were supposed to do. If you ever felt uncomfortable they had an open door policy to come to them and let them know how you felt, and if it was something that could be fixed, they did their best to fix it. The company isn’t perfect, but no company is. But it was, and still is, one of my favorite places to have worked and I wouldn’t trade my experience I had there for anything.
A........s
May 31, 2020
loved the buds and wax!
L........n
May 1, 2020
nice and helpful budtenders
S........1
March 3, 2020
Skywalker og is where it's at if you are in pain and need relaxation, calm feelings and a mood boost, very mellow high not over powering but enough to feel a head change. I would definitely buy this product again! keep up the great work guys
S........L
February 29, 2020
Excellent selection and prices
M........3
February 26, 2020
I have been coming here for a few months now, several times a week. I live almost an hour away. The customer service is amazing! I'm greeted by name whenever I walk in, and the staff are helpful and well educated! I most often come here for the 1/2 G pre-rolls and pre made distillate cartridges, both of which are incredible quality, especially when you consider the extra low pricing! Bonus!! They are dog friendly and accept credit/debit!! This will always be my preferred dispensary.
S........u
January 27, 2020
Price does not reflect quality. Will not be going back. They don't have any real deals. The trim on the flower mediocre at best, and had no effect.
O........4
September 9, 2019
they need to change the free dab thing they no longer do that they stopped after labor day, at least thats what i was told today
M........2
September 1, 2019
Was greeted by happy faces and good attitudes, free dab is actually that. concentrate prices are very fair for great taste, potency, blah blah blah... just go check them out.
S........a
September 1, 2019
They consistently have high quality concentrates and good prices. Plus who doesn't love free dabs?!
J........z
August 31, 2019
The staff here are amazing. They are friendly and knowledgeable. I drive out of my way to come to this place.
c........i
August 29, 2019
I stopped here during my hellish weekend at the cannabis cup in OKC. Absolutely beautiful oils that are deliciously batched and priced liked a dream. One shining great moment of the entire trip. Can’t wait to see you in Broken Arrow!
A........3
August 24, 2019
have some of the best waxes around all around go to shop
a........y
August 15, 2019
Rock and roll All-American establishment, lovely ladies and good bud + a free dab, what's not to love? I will be back!
c........3
August 11, 2019
I love this place. Hands down best selection AND pricing of concentrates! Flower stands unparalleled as well! Upper level stuff here! Check it out if you love good weed. Don’t if you suck.
M........n
August 6, 2019
nice location. nice concentrates way better that 99 percent of the dispensaries around town. the live resin and Oklahoma of concentrates are awesome. will be going back on a regular basis
G........5
August 4, 2019
The free dab when you go in is pretty bad ass. Their prices on concentrates are unbeatable and great quality for the price! The Oklahoma OG was worth it! Definitely give these guys a try!
M........x
August 3, 2019
Only place with a return policy!
S........9
July 31, 2019
I love these guys great staff they know there stuff. Love their carts and there mendo diesel wax was delicious. 15 outta 20 these guys rock y'all keep it up see y'all soon
T........9
July 31, 2019
Absolutely LOVE this place