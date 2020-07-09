ReviewsHelp on June 29, 2020

I love their pre rolls. Their GG4 pre roll was fire. The guy seems quite friendly which is awesome! They sell a coffee and I HIGHLY reccomend. It's seriously delicious and I've yet to find anywhere else that has a coffee that tastes so good and gets me very high. I'm a seasoned smoker! Plus, they have a credit card system for payment! This is definitely something unique and special I've yet to see in the county! I've got 2 issues, however, that could be fixed if this gets to the right person I think. It's definitely not a quality issue! Free advice! Ok, so: - Their prices are high, especially for this area. Their bud is great, however, I can get great bud or edibles, in some cases the same exact brand as well, 2 - 4 miles away at multiple locations for 1/3 of the price and most locations have a punch card or rewards program. Highly highly reccomend the owner re evaluate their cost especially being a new location, $75 for 1/4 is wild when you can get a 1/4 for $40-60 and it's very similar quality bud just a few miles from the exact spot. Lowering prices to at least be competitive as a new weed place will be better because you'll get more patrons, more business and sales, and more word of mouth advertising that's positive. This area loves competitive pricing just as much as the quality. However, once a loyal customer is established, we are a pretty loyal bunch. After being established, increase prices later. - Socialization management. If there's 3-5 people waiting to order and leave, yet you've been allowing further off topic communication to go on for 15+ minutes and dont advise "I'm sorry but there's a few other customers I need to get to, if you want to wait and talk after I'll gladly do so." You're going to lose business. Personally, I was going to get another order, however, left and paid substantially less, simply because I didn't have time to wait over 10 minutes with no light of hope for the line moving. Either work on conversation control when busy or other customers are waiting, or have 2 people working at once to continue the line and avoid loss of sales while still providing that human aspect we love I'll definitely be back, there's a lot of growth here and I hope to see this new dispensary really thrive. Their location is great and the bud is just as good, the owner is friendly, the bud really did help with what I needed it for and the coffee, seriously is to die for. Yes, I did smoke one of their joints before writing this. Sorry for length, I'm baked as fuck.