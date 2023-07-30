138 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Amnesia Dispensary (Now Open!)
WOC Local family owned business: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Maya Angelou We take pride in our customers enjoying their experience with us; they are our guest and we want them to feel welcome and want to come back.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 7
2035 Isleta Boulevard Southwest, Suite 1, Albuquerque, NM
License ccd-2022-0052-002
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Amnesia Dispensary (Now Open!)
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Amnesia Dispensary (Now Open!)
see all reviews
c........0
May 19, 2023
Great prices with fast and friendly customer service!! 👍🏼👍🏼
n........7
May 16, 2023
Had to go again. I Love this place I just wish they had Lolli Pops !