479 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Amuse Delivery - Bay Area
Amuse Cannabis Delivery services LA County with 600+ items available on demand and free delivery on every order. With a price-match guarantee, you can always count on getting the best deal at Amuse! ****Amuse accepts Cash, Debit, and AeroPay ***For assistance making your order please reach out using the phone number on our Leafly page -- Support is available from 10am - 10pm everyday.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
License C9-0000460-LIC
recreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of Amuse Delivery - Bay Area
Show all photos