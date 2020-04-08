1034 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 362
Show All 147
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
VETERANS & MEDICAL 20% OFF EVERYDAY
Valid 12/28/2018 – 1/2/2021
20% OFF EVERYDAY THANK YOU!
VETERANS & MEDICAL 20% OFF EVERYDAY
Valid 12/28/2018 – 1/2/2021
20% OFF EVERYDAY THANK YOU!
All Products
Grapefruit by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
24.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Push Pop by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
21%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Grand Daddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Head Cheese by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Member Berry by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Slurricane by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
20.48%
THC
___
CBD
$38½ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Headband by Monarch
from Monarch
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue City Diesel x Trophy Wife by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Diesel x Trophy Wife
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Oregon Silver Haze by Creekside Cannabis
from Creekside Cannabis
19.98%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Candied Grapes by Creekside
from Creekside
21.65%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
xj-13 by Creekside
from Creekside
20.32%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Evergreen OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Rain Maker by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Reserve
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Artizen
from Artizen
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zweet Inzanity by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Peaches & Cream by Dream City
from Dream City
25%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Ogre Og by Legends
from Legends
26.45%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Ogre Og
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Romulan by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.58%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pennywise by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
8.8%
THC
9.9%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Berry Bomb by Rockgarden
from RockGarden
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Berry Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Candy by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien Candy
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahoe Cookies by Herb's
from Herb's
21.13%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass by Dream City
from Dream City
5.1%
THC
8.2%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Poison Fruit by Dream City
from Dream City
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Fruit
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Boggle by The Calyx Company
from The Calyx Company
21.58%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Boom City Cannabis
from Boom City Cannabis
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$491 oz
In-store only
Platinum OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.57%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Nyc Diesel by Saints
from Saints
19.64%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Day Tripper by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Day Tripper
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Heterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Heterade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
The Hog by Saints
from Saints
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GIG Glue #4 by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
25.02%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Poison Fruit by 360
from 360
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Fruit
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
22%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chery Pie by Island Gro
from Island Gro
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chery Pie
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Shishkaberry by Saints
from Saints
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Diesel by G&S Greenery
from G&S Greenery
22.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 26