Chippewapagan
Was a bit confusing to locate off the highway directed by google. Prices were decent I stopped in for an 1/8th at a 25 price point and they delivered. I can't fault them for Washington State's crappy roundabouts.
4.8
10 reviews
I can't say enough good about these folks. The vibe is great, the prices are great, and the staff is great. They really know their stuff and are always super helpful. Definitely worth dealing with the roundabout in the highway out front!
This place was nice. I have family in Anacortes and it's cool to hit the marina and check out the dispensary. I like how it's next to a flea market too.
I got weed here when I first got my medical card right next door. They are very friendly and have good deals.
Great atmosphere and people that know the product. I was advised to try the CBD Soothing Cream after breaking my up arm. What took me so long to get releaf? You've got to try this product.
This place offers tons of high quality and clean products, and even gluten free and vegan options for edibles. plus the staff is super nice and helpful. It's a really awesome store and one of my favorites.
A much belated review: I stopped into the shop on my way to the ferry and bought an eighth of Cheese off the recommendation of the staff. Service was excellent and the Cheese was stinky and stoney just the way I hoped it would be. I'll definitely be back the next time I'm in the area!
Friendly bud tenders and great prices.
Everyone there is knowledgeable and always great you with a smile. They have a wide range of products and never shy away from educating a newbie like me! I've never had a bad experience and friends I've recommended them to feel the same way!
A welcoming atmosphere as I walk in the front door... good sign I meet bud tender Jessica who helped me to zero in on my choices and was obviously well-versed in product knowledge. A very big help to make good decisions in a short amount of time. That's what good sales help does! Anyway, it is my first visit as a hail from great mountains beyond the Father-of--Waters where they don't have the freaking sense to legalize! So when I get back up this way I will makes the drive to Anacortes for sure. Nice place.