dave956 on April 20, 2017

A welcoming atmosphere as I walk in the front door... good sign I meet bud tender Jessica who helped me to zero in on my choices and was obviously well-versed in product knowledge. A very big help to make good decisions in a short amount of time. That's what good sales help does! Anyway, it is my first visit as a hail from great mountains beyond the Father-of--Waters where they don't have the freaking sense to legalize! So when I get back up this way I will makes the drive to Anacortes for sure. Nice place.