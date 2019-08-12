jadednana19657
The Women were great. Great quality of medicine. Great atmosphere. Just all around great.
Everyone was so friendly and helpful! They explained everything available as well as giving us a tour. Both ladies were super awesome and I will definitely be back!
It was so great visiting with you! Hope to see you back in soon!
this place is a great place and friendly staff
Thanks Mark, hope to see you in again soon!
nice place and close to the house
Thank you, we hope to become your neighborhood stop :)
Great convenient location, good deals, and a variety of flower!!!
Thanks so much for the review, we will always have 6 beautiful strains to choose from. Just enough, but not too many to overwhelm.
I highly recommend going here! The smell when you walk in, the products, plus amazing other stuff, you have to see for yourself! Female owned & operated, super friendly & very knowledgeable! The dog there is adorable as well!
Going in to see what it is like, Will update after!
awesome
Great prices. Great customer service. Plus, the shop dog is an added bonus. Will def shop there again.
Thanks, Matt! We'll always make it our mission to provide consistently quality service, and always great service!
Love the staff and atmosphere.
Thank you so much! We look forward to seeing you next time.