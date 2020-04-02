188 products
$0
$252
Deals
High Tea 2PM to 5PM $40 for 4 premium Grams your choice mix and match
Valid 3/23/2020 – 4/4/2020
Choose between four yummy strains: Skunk Hero, GG #4, Green Crack, Sour Kush or the true Sativa Durban Poison
MUST COME IN BETWEEN 2 AND 5PM-SPECIAL NOT STACKABLE WITH OTHER CART DISCOUNTS
Staff picks
Skunk Hero
from Grow Cure
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.44⅛ ounce
$72.87¼ ounce
$131.74½ ounce
Green Crack
from Cannawiz
18.94%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.44⅛ ounce
$72.87¼ ounce
$131.74½ ounce
Bison & Rose Joint Care Cream 100 ML 400MG THC/CBD
from Bison & Rose
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$52.06each
$52.06each
All Products
Animal Cookies
from Gypsum Hills Farm
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$4.341 gram
$4.341 gram
Durban Poison
from Kured Cannabis
22.63%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.44⅛ ounce
$72.87¼ ounce
$131.74½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Cali Dream
from Twisted Extracts
15.5%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$72.87¼ ounce
Fruity Loops
from Cannawiz
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$4.711 gram
$4.711 gram
$8.241.75 gram
$16.48⅛ ounce
$32.97¼ ounce
$65.94½ ounce
$131.881 ounce
G.G. #4
from Kured Cannabis
16.75%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.44⅛ ounce
$72.87¼ ounce
$131.74½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Sour Kush
from Kured Cannabis
19.01%
THC
___
CBD
$10.411 gram
$10.411 gram
$18.221.75 gram
$36.44⅛ ounce
$72.87¼ ounce
$131.74½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Night Nurse
from Gypsum Hills Farm
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.341 gram
$4.341 gram
Twisted Extracts Tincture 500 MG 250THC/250CBD Citrus Sunrise
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Twisted Citrus
Strain
$34.71each
$34.71each
Twisted Extracts Tincture 500 MG 250THC/250CBD Uplifting Peppermint
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$34.71each
$34.71each
Twisted Extracts Tincture 250 MG Total 125 THC/125CBD Uplifting Peppermint
from Twisted Extracts
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$21.69each
$21.69each
Twisted Extracts Tincture 250 MG Total 125 THC/125CBD Citrus Sunrise
from Twisted Extracts
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
Twisted Citrus
Strain
$21.69each
$21.69each
The Clear Disposable Pen Golden Goat 350 MG
from The Clear Disposable Pen
94.8%
THC
___
CBD
$21.690.35 gram
$21.690.35 gram
Airopro Sumatran Sunrise 1 GRAM Sativa Cart
from Airopro
81.6%
THC
0.57%
CBD
$37.311 gram
$37.311 gram
Airopro Black Mamba 1 GRAM Sativa Cart
from Airopro
81.6%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$37.311 gram
$37.311 gram
Bison & Rose Metered Dose Inhalers 250MG THC/250MG CBD
from Bison & Rose
250%
THC
250%
CBD
$73.751 gram
$73.751 gram
Mint FSCO 1ML Syringe - Skunk #1
from Mint
67%
THC
15%
CBD
$43.380.001 gram
$43.380.001 gram
Noble Nectar Platinum Cookies Plasma 1 Gram
from Noble Nectar
67.4%
THC
___
CBD
$47.721 gram
$47.721 gram
Scissortail Smoke Caviar Joints
from Scissortail Smoke
24.7%
THC
15.7%
CBD
$19.091.5 gram
$19.091.5 gram
Twisted Extracts Disposable Cart 500 MG Wedding Cake
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.77½ gram
$27.77½ gram
The Clear Disposable Pen Blue Raz 350 MG Hybrid
from The Clear Disposable Pen
95.6%
THC
___
CBD
$21.690.35 gram
$21.690.35 gram
Scissortail Smoke 1 Gram Port Royal Skywalker OG
from Scissortail Smoke
60.8%
THC
15.7%
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
The Clear Disposable Pen Orange Cream Hybrid 350 MG
from The Clear Disposable Pen
91.7%
THC
___
CBD
$21.690.35 gram
$21.690.35 gram
Redbud Pod Tangie .5 ML
from Redbud
94.9%
THC
___
CBD
$26.03½ gram
$26.03½ gram
Noble Nectar San Fernando Sky Plasma 1 Gram
from Noble Nectar
69.7%
THC
___
CBD
$47.721 gram
$47.721 gram
Twisted Extracts Disposable Cart 500 MG White Widow
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.771 gram
$27.771 gram
Airopro Northern Lights 1 GRAM Indica Cart
from Airopro
81.6%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$37.311 gram
$37.311 gram
Juicy OG Hybrid - Live Flower - .5 Gram
from Airopro
82.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25.16½ gram
$25.16½ gram
Airopro Blue Dream 1 GRAM Hybrid Cart
from Airopro
81.6%
THC
0.57%
CBD
$37.311 gram
$37.311 gram
Silver Haze - Sativa - .5 GRAM
from Airopro
66.4%
THC
12.8%
CBD
$25.16½ gram
$25.16½ gram
Bison & Rose Metered Dose Inhalers 500MG THC
from Bison & Rose
500%
THC
___
CBD
$73.75½ gram
$73.75½ gram
Scissortail Smoke Gelato Hybrid Cart 1G
from Scissortail Smoke
76.1%
THC
21.4%
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
Emerald Empire Coven Shatter 1 Gram
from Emerald Empire Coven
70.19%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
Scissortail Smoke Trainwreck 1 Gram
from Scissortail Smoke
60.8%
THC
15.7%
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
Emerald Empire Coven Crumble Durban Poison
from Emerald Empire Coven
76.2%
THC
___
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
Mystical Melody - Hybrid - Airopro - 1 GRAM
from Airopro
80.09%
THC
8.51%
CBD
$37.311 gram
$37.311 gram
Scissortail Smoke Zkittles 1 Gram cart
from Scissortail Smoke
57.7%
THC
16.2%
CBD
$30.371 gram
$30.371 gram
The Clear Disposable Pen OG Indica 350MG
from The Clear Disposable Pen
95.1%
THC
___
CBD
$21.690.35 gram
$21.690.35 gram
