Apex Cannabis - Spokane / Liberty Lake / Otis Orchards
1333 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 767
Show All 111
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
Twisted Tuesday | 15% off all Regularly-Priced Pre-Rolls
Valid 3/18/2020 – 3/1/2023
15% off all Regularly-Priced Pre-Rolls shop wide.
Only on Tuesday. Regularly-Priced items only.
Twisted Tuesday | 15% off all Regularly-Priced Pre-Rolls
Valid 3/18/2020 – 3/1/2023
15% off all Regularly-Priced Pre-Rolls shop wide.
Only on Tuesday. Regularly-Priced items only.
All Products
BudCo (Black Label) - Sugar Black Rose - Flower -
from BudCo (Black Label)
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Inflorescence - Apricot Octane - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$383.6 g
In-store only
Schwag Bag - 2 Scoops - Popcorn -
from Schwag Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
Cashmere - Original Glue - Flower -
from Cashmere Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Liberty Reach - Canna Tsu - Flower -
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Rogue Raven - GGlue #4 - Flower -
from Rogue Raven Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Peach Bellini - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121.1 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Lava Cake - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121.1 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Platinum Cookies - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121.1 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Confetti Cake - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121.1 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Cookies & Chem - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$383.6 g
In-store only
Lilac City Gardens - God's Gift - Flower -
from Lilac City Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Root Down - Cake Breath - Flower -
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
The High Point - Purple Punch - Flower -
from The High Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Rogue Raven - Pineapple Chunk - Flower -
from Rogue Raven Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sweetwater Farms - Key Lime Chronic - Flower -
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweetwater Farms - Primus - Flower -
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweetwater Farms - Royal Kush - Flower -
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweetwater Farms - Peaches & Diesel - Flower -
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$79¼ oz
In-store only
Mount Olympus Gardens - Hera's Chocolate - Flower -
from Mount Olympus Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Inflorescence - Frosted Lemon Cake - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$383.6 g
In-store only
Okanogan Gold - Diesel Berry - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
In-store only
BudCo (White Label) - Chemdogg - Flower -
from Budco
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Artizen - Space Queen - Flower -
from Artizen Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - Black Jesus - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - Skunkadelic - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - Sherbet Punch #4 - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Eagle Trees - Lavender Norris - Flower -
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Eagle Trees - Royal Kush - Flower -
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Rogue Raven - Ewok - Flower -
from Rogue Raven Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Rogue Raven - Bubble Gum - Flower -
from Rogue Raven Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$374 g
In-store only
Cashmere - Tahoe OG - Flower -
from Cashmere Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
The High Point - Cherry Pie Breath - Flower -
from The High Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - Peach Fuzz - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Legendary - Animal Cookies - Flower -
from Legendary Laboratories
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis - Hawaiian Diesel - Flower -
from Creekside Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - OG Skunk - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis - Chemmy Jones - Flower -
from Creekside Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Cashmere - Ewok - Flower -
from Cashmere Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
GreenRush - Comatose - Flower -
from GreenRush
___
THC
___
CBD
$142½ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 34