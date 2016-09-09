OilPrincess on September 19, 2019

I have been in several times for help with arthritis and cancer related needs. The staff here is always friendly, welcoming and never makes me feel "stupid" for asking multiple questions. I am admittedly not knowledgeable about the products and the staff always makes sure that they educate me instead of just tossing options at me. As a person going thru cancer treatment, it's confusing at times to figure out what will work best for my needs. The store is always immaculate, the parking lot is well lighted and I've had all good experiences there. I truley appreciate when a staff member recognizes me and and asks how I'm doing in my cancer fight.