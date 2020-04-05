1316 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 776
Show All 103
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$294
Deals
CBD Sunday | 15% Off all regularly-priced CBD dominant products.
Valid 3/18/2020 – 7/29/2023
15% Off all regularly-priced CBD dominant products. Only on Sunday. Only regularly-priced CBD dominant products.
CBD Sunday | 15% Off all regularly-priced CBD dominant products.
Valid 3/18/2020 – 7/29/2023
15% Off all regularly-priced CBD dominant products. Only on Sunday. Only regularly-priced CBD dominant products.
All Products
GreenRush - Silverhawk OG - Flower -
from GreenRush
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
GreenRush - Big City Lights - Flower -
from GreenRush
___
THC
___
CBD
$142½ oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Ice Cream Man - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Haven - Miracle Whip #3 - Flower -
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Native Herb - Citrus Sunrise (CBD) - Flower -
from Native Herb (C&D Farms)
___
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Liberty Reach - Sunset Lemon Tree - Flower -
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Growing Like A Weed - Diesel - Flower -
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
___
THC
___
CBD
$78¼ oz
In-store only
Root Down - Purple Punch - Flower -
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Root Down - Extreme Cream - Flower -
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Herb's - Frankenstein - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
Blue Roots - Black Diamond - Flower -
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Roots - Blue Cookies - Flower -
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Roots - Dirty Recon - Flower -
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Roots - Orangeade - Flower -
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$139½ oz
In-store only
GreenRush - Comatose - Flower -
from GreenRush
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Lu Lu Limes - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Reach - Cake Frosting - Flower -
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Orange Cream Cake - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Scooby Snacks - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Legendary - Legend OG - Flower -
from Legendary Laboratories
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Inflorescence - Nightmare Wedding - Flower -
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$383.6 g
In-store only
Liberty Reach - Grape Cake - Flower -
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
GreenRush - Locktite - Flower -
from Greenrush
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Rochester - Blackberry TrainWreck - Flower -
from Rochester Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Rochester - Pink LemonAid - Flower -
from Rochester Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Solstice - Shurman (CBD) - Flower -
from Solstice
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Rochester - Lemon Cheesecake - Flower -
from Rochester Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$54¼ oz
In-store only
Green Haven - Animal Cracker - Flower -
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lilac City Gardens - God's Gift - Flower -
from Lilac City Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$158½ oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Skunktastic - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Root Down - Cake Breath - Flower -
from Root Down
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Blazed - Afgooey - Flower -
from Blazed
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Mystery Machine - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$143½ oz
In-store only
Liberty Reach - Platinum Garlic Mints - Flower -
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Equinox Gardens - Cypress Punch - Flower -
from Equinox Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Gardens - Chocolope - Flower -
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Artizen - Critical Mass - Flower -
from Artizen Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Flame - Alaska Skunk - Flower -
from Flame
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Inflorescence - Papaya Cake - Flower -
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$383.6 g
In-store only
Schwag Bag - Blue Alien Diesel - Popcorn -
from Schwag Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
12345 ... 33