jasdevi24601 on March 10, 2019

I was kicked out of the 21+ side for having a vertical ID (I am 22 by the way) which was all good and fine I understand not all places take them. Then I went to the 18+ side just to take a look maybe spend some money and the guy kicked me out of there too! Last time I checked 18 year olds don’t have horizontal IDs lol. So why would I, a 22 year old, born in 1996 as stated clearly on my WA state ID be kicked out of the 18+ side rudely and for no reason. They are overpriced anyway, I recommend Royals Cannabis instead they don’t kick you out for no reason.