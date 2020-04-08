178 products
Deals
Buy 3 Pacific Stone, Get the 4th for 50% Off
Valid 1/28/2020 – 5/8/2020
Buy Any 3 Pacific Stone 1/8th's ($20), Get the 4th for 50% Off. Our Prices Include Tax! Free Delivery For Order $50+
While Supplies Last
All Products
Fields Family Farms Sherb Cake Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Fields Family Farmz
16%
THC
0mg
CBD
Fields Family Farms Sherb Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Madrone Cherry Lime Dream Eighth - gram
from Madrone
20.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Madrone Cherry Lime Dream Eighth
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Madrone Watermelon Rancher Eighth - grams
from Madrone
21.6%
THC
0mg
CBD
Madrone Watermelon Rancher Eighth
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Greenline Organics Orange Tree Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Greenline Organics Nursery
18%
THC
0mg
CBD
Greenline Organics Orange Tree Eighth
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Madrone Banjo Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Madrone
22.94%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Madrone The Viper Eighth - grams
from Madrone
27.2%
THC
0mg
CBD
Viper
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Willies Reserve Wedding Cake Eighth - grams
from Willies Reserve
17.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Willies Reserve White Tahoe Cookie - grams
from Willies Reserve
21.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Willies Reserve White Tahoe Cookie
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Pacific Stone 805 Sour eighth - 3.5 grams
from Pacific Stone
20.92%
THC
0mg
CBD
Pacific Stone 805 Sour eighth
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Peanut Butter Breath - grams
from Madrone
20.9%
THC
0mg
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Zelly's Gift - grams
from LitHouse
22.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Zelly's Gift
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Pacific Stone
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
$25pack of 3.5
Dream Queen 1g - gram
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Mendo Purp Eighth - grams
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sensuali-Tea single pouch - tea bag
from Kikoko
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Cross Town Traffic Eighth - grams
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sour Chaos Eighth - grams
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
White Tahoe Cookies Smalls Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Apothek
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Fuzzies 1.5G Preroll - 1.5g preroll
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Ingrid Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Apothek
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Lithouse 5 Alive - grams
from LitHouse
24.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lithouse 5 Alive
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Yellow Fruit Stripe Eighth
from Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Red Dragon
from Apothek
16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Triple C OG
from Apothek
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Fuzzies Indica1.5G Preroll - 1.5g preroll
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Ingrid Shake Quarter - 7 grams
from Apothek
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ ounce
$20¼ ounce
Grand Daddy Purp Eighth - 3.5 grams
from Apothek
21.03%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Bubba Gump
from Apothek
16.47%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Eel River Kush
from Eel River Organics
62.8%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Eel River Kush
Strain
$50each
$50each
Hush Gelato live resin
from HUSH
61%
THC
0mg
CBD
Hush Gelato Live Resin
Strain
$35each
$35each
Sessions Jam Cookies
from Sessions
83.33%
THC
0mg
CBD
Sessions Jam Cookies
Strain
$50each
$50each
Magic Melon - gram
from Madrone
72.15%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$55each
$55each
Paris OG - gram
from HUSH
63.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Afghan Kush Budder - gram
from Madrone
68.12%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Afghan Kush Budder
Strain
$50each
$50each
Funk N Fire - gram
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
3xl OG - gram
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Medusa Live Resin
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Cherry Cordial - gram
from HUSH
73.66%
THC
0mg
CBD
Cherry Cordial
Strain
$35each
$35each
Blue Dream Live Resin - gram
from HUSH
75.98%
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35each
$35each
Skywalker OG - gram
from HUSH
64.03%
THC
0mg
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$35each
$35each
