QualityControl99 on October 9, 2019

Don't come to this place so it can be my hidden gem that I keep it my wizard hat. If you come it will be crowded with people and they will get first hand dibs of all the best best flowers and concentrates that I get every time I go, nor do I want people to go there to buy up all the ultra fire feminized seeds of dank strains before I can get chance to buy them. Look away. Nothing to see here....certainly not bomb strain clones for good prices either...nope....its all a dream. Keep on truckin. (All for me thanks)