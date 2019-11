Amokis on August 31, 2019

Never had a problem with them until today. They had an eighth advertised for $21.39 so I rushed over to snatch it up and they said it was a mistake and wouldn’t honor it. I’ve spent thousands of dollars with these folks and probably would’ve spend tens of thousands more if they would’ve just made this right. I’ve had other stores make mistakes and most honor their advertisement except for Uncle Herbs, but at least they tried to make it right. Guess I’ll never get to use my 25% off rewards