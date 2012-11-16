jesse6886
best in Arizona
4.6
10 reviews
got some now and later flower. taste so good and helped with pain. service was awesome. i be coming back.
Driver here from surprise yesterday. Placed an order before I left and when I pulled up out front I called to check on the status. The girl on the phone was so rude basically making an excuse at every turn and made it sound like helping me was a HUGE hassle. I asked to see if it was ready. She said I should be getting texts. I said I wasn’t and I was worried I did it wrong then . She said well I don’t know. Again I explain I drove a long way can u help me tell me if this was done right well if I got back there that’s going to take me a very long time like 8 minutes. Wtf? So you don’t wanna help me? Basically I was treated like I didn’t matter my 45 minutes trip and waiting and calling for help just isn’t enough to warrant your time. I will NEVER come back y’all have had me from the beginning. If you wanna call and apologize then I might bring my business back otherwise I will take it else where.
This place is awesome I buy cheap wax that is good and doesn't make you throw up the only complaint I have that it is too far from where I live that's a bit of a drive to get there from me I wish they had another location closer and the wait time if you know what you want I suggest ordering online it's much faster that's why I gave it a one-star for the service because of the wait time the staff are very good and very nice in my opinion
Good prices, lots to choose from, express service is great!!
Very nice
I like this place for a cheap 1\8 or some of the prerolls in a reusable case. I just have one question what happen to the Papa's OG, isn't that supposed to be this dispensary top of the line strain. I mean there is two huge pictures on the wall. Then it's nowhere to be found on the menu in any form. Pretty shady advertising to me AZO
worst dispensary in az
Sweet spot. It's like a hidden oasis!
live visiting this place for good quality bud and wax. love the customer service. recommend to all my friends