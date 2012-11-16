jessnjazz24 on November 21, 2019

Driver here from surprise yesterday. Placed an order before I left and when I pulled up out front I called to check on the status. The girl on the phone was so rude basically making an excuse at every turn and made it sound like helping me was a HUGE hassle. I asked to see if it was ready. She said I should be getting texts. I said I wasn’t and I was worried I did it wrong then . She said well I don’t know. Again I explain I drove a long way can u help me tell me if this was done right well if I got back there that’s going to take me a very long time like 8 minutes. Wtf? So you don’t wanna help me? Basically I was treated like I didn’t matter my 45 minutes trip and waiting and calling for help just isn’t enough to warrant your time. I will NEVER come back y’all have had me from the beginning. If you wanna call and apologize then I might bring my business back otherwise I will take it else where.