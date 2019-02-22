Whityork
By far the best dispensary in tulsa the bud is 🔥 the prices are the best around and the employees are all great i recommend this dispo to everyone.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
By far the best dispensary in tulsa the bud is 🔥 the prices are the best around and the employees are all great i recommend this dispo to everyone.
"Slurricane" no good
we strive for great service if there is ever a problem just let us know and we will try and work it out.
Nothing goin on here but GOOD STUFF Maynard! They've always treated me right! Prices and product (what did I say) GOOD STUFF
thank you so much.
wow, never going back to this place again, ever. i'm a disabled vet and was treated surprisingly poorly by the person who said he was the owner. when i paid my ticket, i was not given the veteran's discount, that was offered to me on my first visit and the owner said he decides who gets the discount and it doesn't matter if i was given the discount before for the exact same thing. i should have demanded my money, dusted my shoes and left, but i let him screw me over.
Mr Thomas sorry that's not what I recall happening sales person:hi Mr. Thomas. Mr Thomas: did you give me my vet discount and don't forget i'm a grumpy old man and i need that discount also. salesperson: Yes Mr. Thomas everyone get the discount on that strain Mr Thomas: well its not a vet discount if everyone gets it. Owner: We can't combine discounts and the one we gave you saves you more money Mr Thomas: well last time you gave me a vet discount Owner: Last time you got an 1/8 that wasn't on sale so we applied the vet discount Mr Thomas: well you cant just give anyone a vet discount Owner: it's not a vet discount it's a sale you can't tell me that, I can give anyone a discount Mr Thomas: well I wont be back here if you just give every one the vet discount and buy the way my budtender I like but you I never liked you Owner: wow, Have a great day Mr.Thomas
Heard good things about them but I think there menu is definetly not creative and clearly mirrors others be more original
I'd like to think of us more like trendsetters we have been open for a year now and our prices has never changed. We were licensed back in September with the goal in mind to bring products down to affordable prices... yay!! i'm so excited to see so many people are starting to follow suit!
i love this place.. friendly staff...gread flower quality and very reasonable in price.
Thank you we really love our job
this place is definitely my go to. the girls there are soooo nice! all the tenders are knowledgeable. their prices are the same across the board & I have yet to come across a strain I didn't like.
Thank you
I was referred by family members. This place has Perfect Buds. Friendly Family and great Service. The prices are Bomb. Will definitely come back.
don't know called 7 times to ask a question and left a message no answer no call back=no new customer
Great staff, great atmosphere, great products. I’ve never been disappointed. The staff is very helpful & knowledgeable! If you haven’t tried them, your missing out