matadutez on November 5, 2019

wow, never going back to this place again, ever. i'm a disabled vet and was treated surprisingly poorly by the person who said he was the owner. when i paid my ticket, i was not given the veteran's discount, that was offered to me on my first visit and the owner said he decides who gets the discount and it doesn't matter if i was given the discount before for the exact same thing. i should have demanded my money, dusted my shoes and left, but i let him screw me over.