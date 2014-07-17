indicagoddess7 on April 5, 2018

Amazing people. Amazing environment. Everything is decorated beautifully and it makes it feel like home. there is free water and tons of seating available for patients t ok use while they wait. It's like once you become a patient their you're not just a patient, you're family. Eventually every one of the employees will know your name. They also sell paraphernalia. love you Arrow! ❤