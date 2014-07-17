Satinrose7588
love the staff great talking with them and you do get to know each of them at some point and they are very knowledgeable
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
love the staff great talking with them and you do get to know each of them at some point and they are very knowledgeable
Amazing people. Amazing environment. Everything is decorated beautifully and it makes it feel like home. there is free water and tons of seating available for patients t ok use while they wait. It's like once you become a patient their you're not just a patient, you're family. Eventually every one of the employees will know your name. They also sell paraphernalia. love you Arrow! ❤
Awesome people but it has changed some over time but most people are friendly and nice there they should Be putting kin bigger orders since anything from agl runs out so fast
Great Location
always a friendly and comfortable experience there. the staff is knowledgeable and helpful. the pre-order system is quick and easy. they always have a great selection of strains and fair prices.
I love this dispensary! The staff is wonderful and most of them are on a first-name basis with the patients...I go to Arrow twice a week and I would strongly recommend medical patients in CT to become a member!
Wonderful, everyone is so helpful, patience... So tranquil...
Convenient and staff is wonderful
I personally love A.A.C. The service pre-ordered or not is fast and efficient. The Doctors & Staff are always friendly, helpful, and inviting. The clientele seems to emulate the pleasant atmosphere or at least from my experiences so far. I recommend A.A.C to anyone trying to decide which dispensary to go to.
Good area for me easy come and go next to highway